Dorothy Margaret (Cooper) Morin died May 19, 2020 in the wonderful care of the Hillsborough County Nursing Home. She was born on June 22, 1927, in Manchester, NH the daughter of the late, Forrest D. and Marguerite (Morin) Cooper.
Dorothy was employed by the New England Telephone Company as an operator until her marriage. After her five sons were grown, she was employed by Hudsons Apparel on Elm Street and later sold real estate with Thelma Katz Realty and the Norwoods Group.
During her life she enjoyed travel, camping, skiing, including a ski trip to the Swiss Alps. Later in life, she took up golf and even recorded a hole-in-one at the Londonderry Country Club.
She was predeceased by her husband, Fernand (Soupy) Morin and her son Lee Morin, her brothers Robert Cooper and Michael Cooper and her sister Barbara Cooper Miller.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Richard Morin and wife Denise of Dunbarton, Daniel Morin and wife Susan, and Steven Morin and wife Cathy, and her daughter-in-law Pamela Morin all of Manchester, her sister Diana Chaput of Maryland, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, there will be no call hours or services. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on May 21, 2020.