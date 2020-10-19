1/1
Dorothy (Timmins) Merrill
1928 - 2020
Dorothy (Timmins) Merrill, 91, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Goffstown, NH. Born Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 30, 1928, the daughter of Alfred and Edna (Parker) Timmins, She grew up in Lowell, Mass., attended the Morey Jr. High and was a 1946 graduate of Lowell High School.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Merrill, in 1984 and by her great-granddaughter Emma Merrill.

Dot and Bob moved to NH in the 1950s since Bob was employed as the Assistant Plant Manager at the Chicopee Mills. Dot worked part time in the Hot Lunch Program for the Goffstown School District. She was a member of the Goffstown Congregational Church and had served on many committees.

She loved playing bingo and was also a talented seamstress. She enjoyed her many day trips through Prime Time's K Tours.

Family members include three sons, Eric D. Merrill of New Boston, NH; Andrew P. Merrill of Goffstown, NH; Charles P. Merrill of Danville, NH; one daughter Amy C. Serverino of Candia, NH; two grandchildren; four Great Grandchildren,: two sisters; a brother and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. A graveside service will be held at the Shirley Hill Cemetery Goffstown NH Thursday October, 22 at 10am. Please visit frenchandrising.com for more information or to sign the online guestbook.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
French & Rising - Goffstown
OCT
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Shirley Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
