Dorothy N. Whitten, 89, of Londonderry, NH died Saturday October 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born in Luverne, AL on October 27, 1930, a daughter of the late Shelby and Leona (Thaggard) Wolfe. She had resided in Londonderry since 1957, formerly living in Luverne where she was raised and educated.
Dorothy worked as a long distance operator for Southern Bell in Montgomery, Alabama. After getting married and moving to New Hampshire, she worked at Macks Apples while her three children were in school. She then worked for the United States Post Office as a postal clerk until her retirement in 1977.
Dorothy loved spending time with her family and took on all of their concerns as her own. Her favorite thing to do was cook for her family and could create perfect meals with few ingredients and little effort.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald Whitten of Londonderry, three sons, Kenneth D. Whitten and his wife Deborah of Manchester, NH, Keith R. Whitten and his wife Darlene of Northfield, NH, and Kevin C. Whitten and his wife Kara of Penacook, NH, one daughter, Karen D. McNamara of Litchfield, NH, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and by one brother, Billy J. Wolfe.
Private graveside services will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.