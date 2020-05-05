Dorothy (Flanders) Nadeau, 87, formerly of Manchester, died May 2, 2020 at Salemhaven Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salem after a period of declining health.
She was born in Bridgeport, CT on May 3, 1932 to Harry and Catherine (Cashion) Flanders. She grew up in Bedford and was educated in the Manchester School System. She worked for the J.F. McElwain Shoe Company in Manchester for several years. She moved to Salem and lived there for close to sixty years. She enjoyed being a homemaker.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Alfred Flanders, William Flanders and Donald Flanders.
The family includes two children, Leonard Nadeau, Salem and Deborah Bolduc and her husband, John, of Londonderry; a grandson, Joseph Nadeau of Nashua; and two sisters, Roberta Gendron and Patricia Haggerty both of Manchester.
SERVICES: Services are private. Burial is at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salemhaven Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 23 Geremonty Dr., Salem, NH 03079
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2020.