Dorothy "Dottie" Sue (Hughes) Keith, 73, of Hooksett, went home to be with the Lord, April 20, 2020.
She was born in Portsmouth, VA on December 29, 1946, the daughter of Thomas and Sue Hughes, Sr. Dottie worked for many years at Sanders Associates in Nashua as an administrative assistant. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She especially loved being Nana to her grandchildren, all of whom adored and loved her greatly in return. She always put others, especially her family, before herself. Dottie loved music and singing and pampering her "girls" Lily and Meme. A former member of First Congregational Church Manchester she did her best to lead a Godly life by being fair, kind, loving and generous to everyone. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Thomas Hughes Jr.
Family members include her husband of 42 years, Loron "Bud" Keith; a daughter, Amy Corcoran of Milford; a son, Eric Corcoran of Manchester; four grandchildren, Kayla, Miranda, Theresa, and John; five great grandchildren, Christian, Logan, Luke, Landyn, and Eli; two sisters, Mary Spillers of South Carolina and Clara Porter of FL; and her two rescue dogs, Lily and Meme.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of Dottie's favorite charities: ASPCA, American Heart Association, Diabetes Association, American Cancer Society and the Waterfront Mission in Milton FL.
A celebration of her life is schedule for later this year. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on May 14, 2020.