MANCHESTER - Dorothy V. (Palmgren) Morrill, 97, of Manchester, died February 13, 2019 at Carlyle Place in Bedford after a period of declining health.



She was born in Malden, MA on December 26, 1921 to Edward and Gladys (Eckert) Palmgren. She attended Boston School of Fine Arts and lived in Yarmouth, ME for many years before moving to New Hampshire in 1977. She especially enjoyed her summers at Hampton Beach.



Dorothy was known as "Mom" to many. She was the life of the party and loved to make people laugh with her humor and one-liners. She enjoyed music, dancing, traveling, cruising and spending time with her many good friends.



Dorothy loved to entertain and always dressed the part. She was quick to welcome all into her home to cook for them and "feed the people." She was a fan of the Patriots and Red Sox.



She was predeceased by her son, Richard Morrill.



The family includes three children, Robert "Rocky" Morrill of Raymond, James Morrill of Yarmouth, ME and Barbara Morrill of Manchester; three grandchildren, Sara Edgecomb, Lindsey Sands and husband, Mike, and Tory Barber and husband, Matt; nine great grandchildren; and her loving cat, Stop-It.



The family would like to thank the staff at Carlyle Place for the loving care they provided to Dorothy.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 11:30â€¯a.m. to 1:30â€¯p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A gathering to further celebrate Dorothy's life will follow at Carlyle Place, 40 Rte. 101, Bedford. Private burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.



