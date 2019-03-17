Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MERRIMACK - Douglas A. Brown of Merrimack passed away on March 8, 2019, at the age of 80 following a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his beloved wife of 57 years, Carole Brown; his four children Lori (Jim) Davis of Goffstown, Deborah (Jim) Wogsland of Cottage Grove, WI, Robert (Crystal) Brown of Whispering Pines, NC, and Stacy (Bryan) Suttle of Raleigh, NC; his brother Tom (Kathy) Brown of Auburn, NH; his sister Brenda (Lonnie) Eveleth of Florida; and his ten grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents Norman Brown and Mary Gallant; his stepfather Robert Gallant; his sisters Pat, Norma, and Shirley; and his brother Richard.



Doug was born in 1938 in Peterborough, NH and was a 1956 graduate of Wilton High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the



Doug was extremely proud of his service in the US Navy which took him and his family to various duty stations around the world including London, Spain, Scotland, San Diego, and Utah. During the Vietnam War, he served in Southeast Asia aboard the USS Floyd B. Parks and the USS Horne.



Doug was a lifelong fan of the Boston sports teams and especially enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Bruins. Like most New Englanders of his generation, he was thrilled to see the Red Sox finally win the World Series in 2004. He and Carole greatly enjoyed just getting in the car on a weekend and exploring every single antique shop along the way in search of whatever treasures they could find. Doug also enjoyed meeting with his McDonald's coffee buddies.



Doug's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Community Hospice House in Merrimack. We are very grateful for your sincere care and compassion to our father.



Interment with Military Honors will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a veterans' in Doug's memory.



