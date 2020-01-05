Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas A. Tower. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Goffstown on Jan. 12 ,1945, he was the son of Robert and Vanessa Tower.



His zest for life and determination started as a young man growing up in Goffstown. He and his siblings (four brothers and two sisters) grew up on Paige Hill Rd where their family had a small farm. Doug was a lifelong resident of Goffstown, were he served on the Fire Department for over 18 years as a Call Firefighter.



Doug worked as a Master Electrician for 25-plus years, after which he had many odd jobs but finished his career as a Prison Guard for the State of NH.



Doug was a loving family man who would rather spend time with his family than travel the world. Any given spring night or weekend he could be found at the baseball fields either coaching his sons or later in life, watching his grandsons. His family was a source of great joy to him. How he loved his grandchildren, he would do anything for them and they all knew it.



Doug was an avid whitetail hunter; pretty sure it was the camaraderie, not the harvest. One of his best memories was a hunt in 2001. Doug accompanied his brother Rod Tower; Rod's son Mike and his oldest son Steve went to Montana. This was two full weeks of laughter and hell-raising pranks! How he spoke of that memory with a grin on his face and him looking as if he was back out there.



Dougie's stories will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He has now joined all his brothers his mom and dad. We can only imagine the stories being told now...



Family members include his three sons, Steven, Mark and Derek Tower; his ex-wife, Linda Desjardins; his six grandchildren, Cory, Kerry, Garrett, Kierstyn, Adam and Andrew Tower; and his two loving sisters, Janet Parker and Beverly Moller.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Jan. 9 from 3-7 p.m. at French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 South Mast Street Goffstowm, NH 03045. A graveside service will be held in the spring.



For more information, or to sign an online guestbook please visit

