GOFFSTOWN - Douglas H. Kean, 77, of Goffstown, passed away on May 17, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center with his family by his side.
Born Dec. 28, 1941, in Fitchburg, Mass., he was the son of Ruth Hansberry and Sumner Kean.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
He and his family spent many years in Brookline where Doug was an active Boy Scout leader and member of The American Legion. In addition, he was a member of the Sunset Fish & Game Club and a proud member of the Shades of Grey Club.
Doug enjoyed collecting guns and was an avid reader.
Family members include his wife of 52 years, Sandy Kean; a son, Christopher; a daughter, Kathy; his beloved grandchildren, Christian, Andreas, Cami and Niko, (he always said that Cami was his favorite granddaughter); his sister, Nancy Sawyer; his brother, Gordon Kean; and many dear and close friends.
Doug was predeceased by his brother John Kean.
SERVICES: There are no services as per Doug's wishes.
Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, General Post Fund 4037, Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Published in Union Leader on May 30, 2019