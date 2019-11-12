Douglas L. Robertson Sr.

PLYMOUTH - Douglas Lockhart Robertson Sr., 96, died on Nov. 7, 2019.

Born in Cherrydale, Va., on May 27, 1923, he was the second of two sons of William H. Robertson Sr. and Kathleen M. (Ryley) Robertson.

Doug was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis (Pearson); and his daughter, Karen Perz Pettitt.

Family members include his son, Douglas Jr. of Hebron, and his daughter, Kathleen Rod of Oxnard, Calif.; and he was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren and four great-grandsons.

SERVICES: A private family funeral and burial will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org; or the Residents Support Fund at Havenwood Heritage Heights, c/o President-CEO, 33 Christian Ave., Concord, N.H. 03301.

Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Plymouth and Meredith, are in charge of arrangements.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 12, 2019
