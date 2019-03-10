Douglas R. McMaster, 46, of Derry, NH, died Wednesday March 6, 2019 in Parkland Medical Center in Derry after suffering a heart attack. He was born in Derry on December 14, 1972, a son of the late Donald McMaster and Linda Taylor. Doug was a lifelong Derry resident and a graduate of Pinkerton Academy, Class of 1992. He was the owner of McMaster Construction and a key partner, working beside his brothers, in S & S Landscaping, and McMaster Development. Doug was extremely well known in Derry and surrounding communities in the construction field. He was a highly skilled carpenter and could fix anything, and was known as a hard worker, honest, always on time, and had a high level of attention to detail. Doug enjoyed boating, offshore ocean fishing, motorcycles, loved cooking and entertaining, and trips with friends to Mexico and Tennessee. Spending time with family was extremely important to him.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas R. McMaster.
He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Pelletier - McMaster of Hampstead, NH; three brothers, Steven McMaster, and Scott McMaster both of Derry, and Greg McCormack of Effingham, NH; his sister, Tina Hashem of Meredith, NH; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 11th from 4 -8 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00am in the funeral home. The burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in E. Derry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to / American , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 10, 2019