Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas R. McMaster. View Sign

Douglas R. McMaster, 46, of Derry, NH, died Wednesday March 6, 2019 in Parkland Medical Center in Derry after suffering a heart attack. He was born in Derry on December 14, 1972, a son of the late Donald McMaster and Linda Taylor. Doug was a lifelong Derry resident and a graduate of Pinkerton Academy, Class of 1992. He was the owner of McMaster Construction and a key partner, working beside his brothers, in S & S Landscaping, and McMaster Development. Doug was extremely well known in Derry and surrounding communities in the construction field. He was a highly skilled carpenter and could fix anything, and was known as a hard worker, honest, always on time, and had a high level of attention to detail. Doug enjoyed boating, offshore ocean fishing, motorcycles, loved cooking and entertaining, and trips with friends to Mexico and Tennessee. Spending time with family was extremely important to him.



He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Pelletier - McMaster of Hampstead, NH; three brothers, Steven McMaster, and Scott McMaster both of Derry, and Greg McCormack of Effingham, NH; his sister, Tina Hashem of Meredith, NH; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 11th from 4 -8 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00am in the funeral home. The burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in E. Derry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to / American , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit,

Douglas R. McMaster, 46, of Derry, NH, died Wednesday March 6, 2019 in Parkland Medical Center in Derry after suffering a heart attack. He was born in Derry on December 14, 1972, a son of the late Donald McMaster and Linda Taylor. Doug was a lifelong Derry resident and a graduate of Pinkerton Academy, Class of 1992. He was the owner of McMaster Construction and a key partner, working beside his brothers, in S & S Landscaping, and McMaster Development. Doug was extremely well known in Derry and surrounding communities in the construction field. He was a highly skilled carpenter and could fix anything, and was known as a hard worker, honest, always on time, and had a high level of attention to detail. Doug enjoyed boating, offshore ocean fishing, motorcycles, loved cooking and entertaining, and trips with friends to Mexico and Tennessee. Spending time with family was extremely important to him.He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Pelletier - McMaster of Hampstead, NH; three brothers, Steven McMaster, and Scott McMaster both of Derry, and Greg McCormack of Effingham, NH; his sister, Tina Hashem of Meredith, NH; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 11th from 4 -8 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00am in the funeral home. The burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in E. Derry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to / American , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Peabody Funeral Home

15 Birch Street

Derry , NH 03038

(603) 432-2801 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.