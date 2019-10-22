Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas R. Mook. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLIS - Dr. Douglas R. Mook, 67, of Hollis, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, after a long battle with a rare neurological disorder.



He was born on July 17, 1952, in Englewood, N.J., son of Bob and Connie (Verheyden) Mook. He was the husband of Julie (Hanson) Mook. They were married on March 3, 1984, in Berlin, NH.



Doug graduated from high school in New Brunswick, N.J.; he continued on to MIT where he earned his SB, SM, and EE degrees. He then went on to earn his Doctorate in Electrical Engineering and Ocean Engineering from MIT's joint program with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. This collaboration allowed him to be at MIT during the school year and spend his summers at the Cape in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Doug felt this was a dream come true as he was able to combine his love of learning with his passion for the ocean.



In his spare time, Doug enjoyed windsurfing, sailing, biking, swimming, and walking in the woods. He also loved music, reading, and spending quality time with friends and family. He was brilliant but down to earth, known for his sense of humor, kind heart, and infectious laugh.



In his professional life, Doug was a problem solver who excelled at adapting technology to help people. He was co-founder and president of The Aptec Group from 2001 until his retirement in 2013. Previously, he ran the ASW Division, Advanced Systems, Advanced Technology, and Signal Processing organizations within Sanders/Lockheed Martin from 1984 to 1999, and served as the COO and VP of Engineering at TechOnLine. Doug also served on the Board of Directors for many technology companies.



Along with his beloved wife of 35 years, he is survived by his son, Kevin Mook of Watertown, MA; daughter and son-in-law, Kim McDonald and husband Andrew of Chicago, IL; his granddaughter who will arrive in the near future; his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn Nagle and husband John III of Hollis; and his nephew, John Nagle IV of Hoboken, N.J.



.



SERVICES: A memorial visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 4-6 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St. in Nashua. Interment will be held privately at East Cemetery in Hollis. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation to Dr. Dickerson's Dementia Research Program in the Massachusetts General Hospital FTD Unit. Your gifts support the clinical care and research efforts for individuals living with early onset dementias. Donations may be made by mail: Dr. Brad Dickerson, Attn: Raseeka Premchander, 149 13th St., Suite 2691, Charlestown, MA 02129 (please make checks payable to "MGH Dr. Dickerson Lab" and in the memo line put "Dementia Research"), or donate online at



An online guest book is available at



HOLLIS - Dr. Douglas R. Mook, 67, of Hollis, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, after a long battle with a rare neurological disorder.He was born on July 17, 1952, in Englewood, N.J., son of Bob and Connie (Verheyden) Mook. He was the husband of Julie (Hanson) Mook. They were married on March 3, 1984, in Berlin, NH.Doug graduated from high school in New Brunswick, N.J.; he continued on to MIT where he earned his SB, SM, and EE degrees. He then went on to earn his Doctorate in Electrical Engineering and Ocean Engineering from MIT's joint program with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. This collaboration allowed him to be at MIT during the school year and spend his summers at the Cape in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Doug felt this was a dream come true as he was able to combine his love of learning with his passion for the ocean.In his spare time, Doug enjoyed windsurfing, sailing, biking, swimming, and walking in the woods. He also loved music, reading, and spending quality time with friends and family. He was brilliant but down to earth, known for his sense of humor, kind heart, and infectious laugh.In his professional life, Doug was a problem solver who excelled at adapting technology to help people. He was co-founder and president of The Aptec Group from 2001 until his retirement in 2013. Previously, he ran the ASW Division, Advanced Systems, Advanced Technology, and Signal Processing organizations within Sanders/Lockheed Martin from 1984 to 1999, and served as the COO and VP of Engineering at TechOnLine. Doug also served on the Board of Directors for many technology companies.Along with his beloved wife of 35 years, he is survived by his son, Kevin Mook of Watertown, MA; daughter and son-in-law, Kim McDonald and husband Andrew of Chicago, IL; his granddaughter who will arrive in the near future; his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn Nagle and husband John III of Hollis; and his nephew, John Nagle IV of Hoboken, N.J.SERVICES: A memorial visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 4-6 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St. in Nashua. Interment will be held privately at East Cemetery in Hollis. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation to Dr. Dickerson's Dementia Research Program in the Massachusetts General Hospital FTD Unit. Your gifts support the clinical care and research efforts for individuals living with early onset dementias. Donations may be made by mail: Dr. Brad Dickerson, Attn: Raseeka Premchander, 149 13th St., Suite 2691, Charlestown, MA 02129 (please make checks payable to "MGH Dr. Dickerson Lab" and in the memo line put "Dementia Research"), or donate online at https://Giving.MassGeneral.org/FTDUnit An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com (603-883-3401). "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER." Published in Union Leader on Oct. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close