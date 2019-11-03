Douglas "Amoo" Riddle, 92, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in New York City, the son of Allan and Grace (Webb) Riddle. Following graduation from high school, Doug entered the US Army serving during WWII. After his return, he began a career in banking. Working with various institutions and retiring after 40 years with Fleet Bank.
Doug was committed to many organizations over the years, active on the board of civic organizations and his church's ministries. He was a Past President of the Laconia Chamber of Commerce, a member of Union Lodge #79 F & AM and Sawhegenit Chapter #52 OES of Bristol, a life member of the Kiwanis International. As a long-term volunteer at the Bridgewater-Hebron Village School he earned recognition as the 2007 NH Champion for Children. His church service included teaching Sunday School, serving on various boards, and participation with the Kairos Prison Ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Doris Peck Riddle of Hebron; two daughters: Dian West and Derry Riddle and son-in-law Joseph Hogan of Hebron; grandchildren: William Douglas West, Eric Edward West and Tanya Debarry, Voss Riddle Hogan and Lindsay Hogan, Lee Riddle Hogan; great grandchildren: Perrin Debarry West, Liam Voss Hogan, Davina Debarry West, Kellan Voss Hogan; sister Jean Piro of Nutley, New Jersey, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by siblings; Kenneth, Allan, and Margaret Riddle; and his son-in-law, Ronald West.
Services- A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1pm at the Union Congregational Church of Hebron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Union Congregational Church of Hebron, PO Box 67, Hebron, NH 03241 or Newfound Area Nursing Association (NANA) 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2019