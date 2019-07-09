Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Pine Grove Cemetery Cornhill Rd. Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BOSCAWEN - Douglas William McGrail passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019, from complications from pneumonia after living with Parkinson's disease for many years.



Born on March 22, 1942, in Randolph, Vt., he was the youngest of eight children. He grew up in South Royalton, Vt., and graduated from South Royalton High School in 1961.



Douglas served in the U.S. Army National Guard.



He worked for Capitol Fire Protection Co. for 21 years where he was known to many as "Uncle Doug". During this time he started his own business, Doug's Security Systems. Doug had an entrepreneurial spirit starting at a young age with his paper route. In 1987, he incorporated his business forming Capitol Alarm Systems, Inc. growing the business with his son-in-law, Roger and daughter Kimberly into one of the largest independent alarm companies in New Hampshire. Doug served as founder and chief executive officer until his retirement. Doug was also the treasurer of New Hampshire Alarm Association for many years.



Doug always considered himself lucky and was a champion of the underdog. He was a strong supporter of youth sports and raised money for the Merrimack Valley town and school sports teams - serving as the treasurer of the Merrimack Valley Little League and Merrimack Valley High School Boosters for many years. His company sponsored many local sports teams and bought thousands of ice cream cones for the winning and losing teams at the local ice cream stand. He never wanted a child to go without an opportunity to participate in organized sports. He always remembered fondly his participation in sports and the people that made his participation possible. Doug lettered in all three high school sports and was known as "Gunner". He often joked it was a reference to as many shots as he took to make a basket.



Doug was passionate about his four grandchildren: Roger, Emily, Marissa and Dylan. He enjoyed bragging about their accomplishments and was proud of their pursuit of their dreams and of their continued education and enjoyed following their world travels.



Doug supported his youngest grandson's pursuit of race car driving. He traveled with the Duhaime family nearly every summer weekend for the past 14 years. He developed a passion for racing and the people he met along the way. He was known as Grandpa in the racing community on the team known as 3D Racing.



Doug was an avid sports fan and a season ticket holder of the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox for many years.



He enjoyed games of luck and skill, from cards and cribbage to pool. He owned and operated Concord Billiards as a hobby for several years. Doug was a natural salesman and enjoyed the pursuit, whether it was obtaining an item for his many collections ranging from coins to sports cards or purchasing a company to grow his business.



He is predeceased by his mother, Mary Vesper Adams McGrail and father, Merrill McGrail; his brothers, Richard and Paul McGrail and Chester Adams and his sister Betty Calhoon. He leaves behind two sisters, Jean Rattee-Silver of Loudon, and Ruth Adams of Nashua, and many nieces and nephews.



Family members also include his devoted wife of 53 years, Kathy McGrail of Boscawen; their two daughters, his favorite first daughter, Kathleen McGrail Duhaime and her husband Shawn Duhaime and their son Dylan Douglas Duhaime of Loudon, and his favorite youngest daughter, Kimberly Rose Laro and her husband Roger G. Laro Jr. of Andover, and their three children, Roger Guy Laro III, Emily Rose Laro and Marissa Anne Laro.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, July 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home, 42 Washington St., Penacook.



A graveside service is planned for Monday, July 15, at 1 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Cornhill Road, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Penacook Rescue and Hospice House (the actual house not general VNA).

