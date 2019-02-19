Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GRANTHAM - Trooper First Class Drew W. Keith, New Hampshire State Police, 58, of Grantham, NH passed away peacefully February 16, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, NH with his loving wife and family at his side.



He was born October 19, 1960 in Erie, PA, and was raised in Sharpsville, PA, the son of the late Rollin W. and Julia (Emmett) Keith. Drew was a graduate of the Sharpsville Area Senior High School, Class of 1979 and he attended both Pennsylvania State University and Mercyhurst University.



Drew began his law enforcement career by proudly serving his country as a member of the United States Air Force, Security Forces. TFC Keith served 34 years of dedicated law enforcement service to the State of New Hampshire, serving with the Hampton Police, Newington Police, Amherst Police and Hanover Police Departments before becoming a Trooper in 2001.



During his 18-year career with the NH State Police, TFC Keith served as a member of the Division's Drill Team and Special Events Response Team. TFC Keith was a seasoned Trooper assigned to both Troop D and Troop C. In 2015 TFC Keith was named the Grange Trooper of the Year as he epitomized the highest ideals of fairness, professionalism and integrity. Drew was a true gentleman, a devoted husband; he was and always will be a constant source of inspiration to generations of NH Troopers.



In 2014 and again in 2015, TFC Keith was diagnosed with colon cancer. While most people would have seen the diagnosis as reasons for retirement, TFC Keith refused to let cancer end his career as a Trooper. Despite many long months of surgery and chemotherapy, TFC Keith returned to the road both times at 100 percent.



In September 2016, TFC Keith learned that he was going to have his third battle with cancer; this time it had spread and was more aggressive. Despite undergoing chemotherapy again and courageously fighting for his life, TFC Keith continued to work on light duty while assigned to the sex offender registration unit. TFC Keith fought a long valiant battle against cancer with great strength.



Drew is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Mary Ann Babic-Keith; his sister Pamela K. Anthony, of Erie, PA; brother, Kim R. Keith and his wife Tammy, of Heath, TX; sister-in-law, Katherine Lapcevich of Myrtle Beach, SC; nephews, Colin Keith and Orion Keith; niece Sophie Marie Keith; his Law Enforcement Brothers & Sisters; his extended family and many friends.



SERVICES: For active and retired law enforcement, there will be a police walkthrough from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 21, at the Hanover High School, 41 Lebanon St., Hanover, NH. The public and friends will be received by the Family for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 22, at the Hanover High School.



A private burial will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in TFC Drew Keith's memory may be made to the NH Troopers Association, 107 North State Street, Concord, NH 03301,



Messages of condolence may be expressed with the family through an online guestbook by visiting





56 School Street P.O. Box 549

Lebanon , NH 03766

(603) 448-1568 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 19, 2019

