Duane R. LeClerc, 57, of Bedford died February 19, 2019 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a brief illness.



He was born in Manchester on January 16, 1962 to Roland and Dorothy (Remillard) LeClerc. Duane grew up in Manchester and graduated from Central High School in 1980. He then lived in West Dover, VT for over 15 years before settling in Bedford where he and his wife raised their family.



Duane was the owner and operator of LeClerc & Son Enterprises, a construction management company and Premier Concierge, LLC, a transportation business, both family businesses based in Bedford. During his time in The Mount Snow Valley of Vermont he owned and operated Homeowner Services, Inc., a multifaceted property management company which included The Sugar House Health & Racquet Club and Parker & Mike's Cafe. Duane's entrepreneurial aspirations pushed him to "Never Give Up."



Duane enjoyed being active, which included boating as well as both alpine and water skiing. Most important to him, though, was the unforgettable time he spent with his family.



He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Daniel LeClerc (1981) and Douglas LeClerc (2005).



The family includes his wife of 32 years, Christine (Seiffert) LeClerc of Bedford; three children, Parker S. LeClerc of Bedford, Christina D. LeClerc of Savannah, GA and Karley M. LeClerc of Colchester, VT; four siblings, Donna Doscher of Pittsfield, MA, David LeClerc of Laconia, Diane LeBlond of Englewood, FL and Darlene LeClerc-Conley of Manchester; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday (3/1) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A funeral ceremony will be Saturday (3/2) at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family's GoFundMe page entitled Help the LeClerc Family, which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-a-wonderful-family



To leave a message of condolence, visit



1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2019

