NEW BOSTON - Dwight Lovejoy, 69, of New Boston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Mass. General Hospital after a battle with multiple health challenges.
Born in Goffstown on Nov. 19, 1949, he was the son of the late Winfield and Connie (Best) Lovejoy.
He served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.
Dwight was a self-employed electrician for more than 25 years.
He served as a New Boston selectman from 2010 to 2016.
He was an avid hunter that also enjoyed guns, cars and motorcycles. Dwight could always be seen with his buddy Colt.
Family members include his loving wife of 50 years, Heather (Bugbee) Lovejoy; two children, Tricia Lovejoy of Goffstown, and Curtis and his wife Sommer Aliava Lovejoy of Virginia Beach Va.; his grandchildren, Jacob Maki of Seattle, Wash., and Orion and Tobias Lovejoy of Virginia Beach, Va.; his sisters Betty and her husband Lydol Wilcox of Las Cruces, N.M., and Donna (Lovejoy) Towne and husband Brian of Durham, Maine; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. in French & Rising Funeral Home, 17 South Mast St., Goffstown.
Interment will be Monday, April 15, at 11:30 a.m. in New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Route 3, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to
petsforpatriots.org.
www.frenchandrising.com.
