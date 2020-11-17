1/
Earl A. Pike
Earl A. Pike, 82, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Earl was born in Millville, NJ and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He earned his Bachelor's at M.I.T., a Master's in Chemical Engineering at M.I.T. and another Master's at Boston University in Business Administration.

Earl loved life, family and nature. He was very active up until his passing, enjoying hiking, skiing, tennis, and traveling. Earl was devoted to his faith and an Elder at the Congregational Church of Goffstown. He is survived by his wife Dianne and children Sue, Tim, Danielle, Lisa, Jim and Michelle.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Congregational Church of Goffstown at 8 Main St. Goffstown, NH 03045. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com



Published in Union Leader on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
