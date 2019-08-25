Earl M. Flanders, 76, a resident of Laconia and Plymouth, died May 4, 2019 at the Franklin Regional Hospital in Franklin following a period of failing health.
Earl was born and raised in Laconia, born on January 26, 1943, the son of the late Haven E. Flanders and Lily M. (Paling) Flanders. Earl was a graduate of Laconia High School, class of 1961.
He was a Mason of the Mt. Lebanon Lodge #32 in Laconia where he served as Master in 1984. He was a member and former Commander of American Legion Wilkins Smith Post No. 1 in Laconia. He served with the U.S. Army from 1962 until 1965, honorably discharged with the Rank of SP4. Earl retired from the U.S. Government, Defense Logistics Agency. He received a plaque acknowledging his 19 years of federal service.
Earl was the owner and general manager of the Dunkin' Donuts in Laconia from 1971 until 1977. He owned and operated Pemi-Baker River Adventures in Plymouth until 2011. He worked for many companies, including Sprague Electric, Concord; USM Corp. in Wakefield, Mass.; Cambion in Pittsfield, N.H.; Webster Valve in Franklin and Midland-Ross in Pittsfield, N.H.
Earl enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and camping.
In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by his brother, Donald H. Flanders.
SERVICES: A celebration of his life was held in Laconia following his death for his many friends.
Private burial with military honors will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting with his burial.
Should one wish to make a memorial contribution in Earl's name, it may be sent to the New Hampshire River Council, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord, NH 03301.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 25, 2019