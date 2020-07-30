Earle L. Tryder, 93, passed away at his home in Manchester, NH on July 27th. Earle was born on May 1, 1927, in Somerville, MA, the son of Earle L. Tryder, Sr. and Minnie B. Tryder. He attended Medford, MA schools and Tufts University where he excelled in athletics as a member of the varsity football, baseball, and basketball teams. An avid sports enthusiast he loved golf and was a dedicated fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. During WWII he joined the US Navy in early 1944 and served aboard the USS Mathews AKA 96 in the South Pacific until his honorable discharge in 1946. He graduated from Tufts University in 1950 with a degree in Business Administration, and later that year married the love of his life, Ella Gauvin. Ella predeceased him in September 2015, one month shy of their 65th wedding anniversary.
Earle began his professional career with the Employers Group of Insurance Companies in MA and CT, and in 1968 he joined the NH Insurance Company working until his retirement as Senior Vice President of Field Operations in 1986. He was President of Amoskeag Industries, President of Manchester Associates, Inc., elected a Director of Amoskeag Bank, and from 1986-1991 he managed the Amoskeag Bank Trust Division and was Chairman of Development of the Seniors Count program for Easter Seals. He was an active member of the Manchester Country Club for over 50 years, serving as Chairman of the Golf Committee, member of the Board of Directors, and President. In later years he joined the New England Senior Golfers Association and also served as President. Earle also thoroughly enjoyed playing bridge with friends and fellow enthusiasts and did so until very recently. He was a strong supporter of veteran's interests and a lifetime member of the Richard Harvel VFW Post 8401 in Bedford, NH. A member of the Bedford Presbyterian Church since 1963, Earle served as Elder, President of the Unity Club, and sang in the choir for over 50 years.
Throughout his married life, Earle's priority was his family consisting of his loving wife Ella, their four children Debbie Warwick and her husband Wayne of Amston, CT, Nancy Beaudet and her husband Don of Inverness, FL, Robin Lamy and her husband Dave of Manchester, NH, and David Tryder and his wife Sharon of Mansfield, MA. Earle and Ella had eight grandchildren; Jill and Lindsay Warwick, Jason and Jeffrey Beaudet, Alison and Michael Lamy, and Jake and Kylie Tryder; and four great-grandchildren Cody, Zachary, Amelia, and Emily Beaudet.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 1, at Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut Street, Manchester, from 12-2 pm with interment to follow at Bedford Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Earle & Ella Tryder Memorial Fund, c/o Bedford Presbyterian Church, 4 Church Road, Bedford, NH 03110, or the charity of your choice
