Service Information
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke , NH 03275
(603)-485-9573
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the home of his daughter, Shannon Beaucher
42 Oakmont Drive
Concord , NH

EPSOM - Ed Casey, 76, of Epsom, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Epsom Healthcare surrounded by his family after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on Dec. 17, 1943, he was the son of the late Roland C. and Shirley (Duncan) Casey.



He was educated in local schools and after graduation set his sights on cars and racing, specializing in fabrication.



Over the years, Ed worked for many racing teams from the 1960s working with super modifieds, eventually relocating to Las Vegas in 1990 to work as a fabricator and crew chief for several teams in the NASCAR Southwest tour division.



After retiring, Ed could be found doing yard work, gardening, feeding the birds and battling the squirrels! Ed had such a love for animals.



In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his grandson, Mathew Aubin in 2000.



Family members include his loving wife of 53 years, Jo-Anne (Bernard) Casey; his son, Jon Edward Casey and his husband Kenneth Allen of Newbury, Mass.; his daughters, Joni Aubin and her husband Dennis of Weare, and Shannon Beaucher and her husband David of Allenstown; five grandchildren, Matthew Beaucher, Jeremy Aubin, Jessica Beaucher, Elizabeth Aubin, and Nathan Edward Beaucher; other family members and close friends; and his cat, Bandit.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the home of his daughter, Shannon Beaucher at 42 Oakmont Drive, Concord.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Live and Let Live animal rescue in Chichester.



Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



