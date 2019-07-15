Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Service 7:30 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Brookline Community Church Main Street Brookline , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BROOKLINE - Eddy Ward Whitcomb, 91, of Brookline, died on July 13, 2019, in his home.



Born in Nashua on March 12, 1928, he was the son of Harlan and Sarah Jane (Ward) Whitcomb. He lived on his family's homestead throughout his life.



Eddy graduated from Milford High School.



At a young age, he operated the family's grocery store and eventually built and operated Whitcomb's Ice Cream for 23 years. Eddy was always an entrepreneur. After he sold the restaurant, he became a real estate broker. He earned the Realtor of the Year award for his hard work. He owned and operated several local businesses.



Eddy served his community for many years. He was a member of the board of selectmen, school board, and planning board. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Brookline Fire Department for 26 years. Eddy donated the Vietnam and



Eddy was a member of the Benevolent Masonic Temple for more than 50 years and a 32-degree York Rite Freemason. He was a director and the national representative for the Royal Order of the Jesters of New Hampshire. He served as the Potentate for the Bektash Shriners in 2010. He was the recipient of the John Sullivan Medal. Eddy's passion was volunteering every Tuesday at the in Boston, up until his death. His wife and he volunteered for more than 29 years. He was a member of the board of governors for the Shriners Hospital and Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl football game.



Eddy was a longtime member of the Brookline Community Church.



In addition to his parents and sisters, Mary West and Evelyn (Pepper) Couturier, Eddy was predeceased by his granddaughter, Katie (Whitcomb) Hamilton and his son-in-law, Thomas Dwyer.



Family members include his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his five children and their spouses, Betty Ann Whitcomb, Steven and Catherine Whitcomb, David and Carol Whitcomb, Eddy and Sue Whitcomb, and Jane Dwyer, all of Brookline; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Eddy will always be remembered for his suit coat and tie no matter what the occasion and his clever jokes. He collected antique cars and created oil paintings. He showed extreme generosity to his community and to all who knew him.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, July 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the



A funeral service is planned for Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m. in Brookline Community Church, Main Street, Brookline. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brookline.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, Mass. 02114 or the Brookline Fire Department, 4 Bond St., Brookline, N.H. 03033.



Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

