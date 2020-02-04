DOVER - Edgar Edward Moisan Jr., 80, died on Feb. 1, 2020, in Hyder House Hospice, Dover.
Born in Exeter on Aug. 21, 1939, he was the son of Edgar E. and Veryle (Carpenter) Moisan. He resided in Dover for the past 15 years and lived in Pittsburg for 10 years prior.
In 1958, Edgar graduated from Newmarket High School, moving on to own and operate the family business of Rockingham Gas Co. in Newmarket for more than 25 years until 1985.
His need for ambitious tasks and his meticulous nature were reflected in the projects he undertook. At 30 years of age he built a 40' sport fisherman boat and later as his interests turned to antique automobiles, he restored several including two national first prize winners. In retirement, he greatly enjoyed fly-fishing on the Connecticut River in Pittsburg and scaled back his projects to include antique furniture repair.
Family members include his wife of 58 years, Joyce (Grochmal) Moisan of Dover; his son, Devin Moisan of Rollinsford and his children, Kelsey and Abigail; and his cousin, Arlene Moore of Newmarket.
SERVICES: A graveside service is Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com.
