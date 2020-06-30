Maurice,Carol,Richard,Diane,Celia and Families. Sorry for your loss. Many memories.
Love, Suzanne
Edgar G. Fournier, 93, of Manchester, died June 25, 2020 at Bedford Hills Center after a brief illness.
He was born in Manchester on August 21, 1926 to Adelard and Sadie (Therrien) Fournier. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
During World War II he served in the U.S. Navy Seabees with the 73rd Battalion.
Edgar worked at Sealtest Ice Cream in Manchester for 44 years. He also briefly co-owned Boucher Catering.
Dad had many nicknames. Old friends called him Big Ed, waitresses may have called him the Grouch and cousins knew him as Uncle Eddie. We just called him Dad.
He was a child of the 'great depression era', born into a family of 10 children. He entered the world with nothing, asked for nothing, gave all he had and left us with beautiful memories and a legacy that will live forever. Our "greatest generation".
Our Dad was a competitive cribbage player and you better not cheat. He was a member of Lakeside Lanes Bowling League for many years and passed his talents on to his sons.
Edgar was a member of the American Legion Sweeney Post and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5260. He served on the bereavement committee at St. Peter's Church for many years. Edgar was known to always lend a helping hand.
Edgar was predeceased by the love of his life, Cecile B. (Dulac) Fournier in 2011. They shared 64 loving years together. He was also predeceased by a grandson, Richard Charles "Buddy" Fournier and seven siblings, Alice, Ziggy, Albert, Edward, Therese, Adeline and John.
We are forever grateful for the many sacrifices Mom and Dad made throughout our childhood years to provide a happy and loving home.
The family includes five children, Maurice P. Fournier of Keene, Richard C. Fournier and his wife, Rita, of Manchester, Carol Zogopoulos and her husband, David, of Laconia, Diane Zogopoulos and her husband, Steven, of Errol and Celia McKay and her husband, Peter, of Goffstown; seventeen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren; two siblings, Claire Locke of Bow and Leo P. Fournier of Stowe, ME; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Services are private. Burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave., Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
