Born in Cove, Ohio, on Aug. 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Loren and Lillian Crabtree of Minford, Ohio.



He served in the



Edgel earned a bachelor's degree from Keene College and a master's degree from Montclair State College.



He married Joan Wilson, the love of his life, on June 1, 1962.



Edgel was a member of the Glen Ridge Police Department in New Jersey for 25 years as a lieutenant. After retiring from the police force, he worked for New Hampshire Highway Safety for 10 years before retiring for good in 2010.



His children remember him as a strong, proud, amazing father who always encouraged them to pursue their goals.



In addition, Edgel was an avid reader and golfer and was often found solving the most challenging of crossword puzzles.



He was a communicant of Christ the King Parish of Concord, and a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus.



Family members include his wife of 57 years, Joan (Wilson) Crabtree; his sons, Brett and his wife, Traci of Laguna Niguel, Calif., Mathew of Dunbarton, and Brian and his wife, Tammy Crabtree of Orange, Calif.; his daughter, Caryn Brothers and husband Kevin of Bedford; his sister, Mary McDaniel of Lucasville Ohio; nine grandchildren; and a great grandchild.



He predeceased by a daughter-in-law and a grandchild.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Monday, Aug. 12, from 9 to 10 a.m. in Christ the King Parish (under the tent), 72 S. Main St., Concord, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. officiated by Father Richard Roberge.



A committal service with military honors will take place Monday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire Catholic Charities, 215 Myrtle St., Manchester, N.H.



Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements.



Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at





