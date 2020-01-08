WEARE - Edith Irene Boisvert, 91, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, in her farmhouse in Weare.
Born in Goffstown on June 19, 1928, she was the daughter of Harold "Bunk" and Mary Hood. She was a longtime resident of Weare until 1989 when she and her loving husband and best friend Roger moved to Riverside, Calif.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Roger; her sisters, Christine and Rose; her brother, Bunk; and her first granddaughter, Ashley Marie Boisvert.
Family members include her four children, Bill Boisvert and his significant other Cora Hudon, Donald Boisvert and his wife Jackie, both of Weare, Bonnie Boisvert Walker of Riverside, Calif., and Nancy Boisvert Jacques and her husband Tim of Hillsborough; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
.
SERVICES: A service is planned for Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. in Weare Christian Church, 10 Concord Stage Road, Weare. A reception will follow downstairs in the church immediately after the service.
A graveside service will be held in the Spring at Westlawn Cemetary in Goffstown.
For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 8, 2020