MANCHESTER - Edith L. (Tobin) Carr, 93. of Manchester, peacefully passed away on March 22, 2020.



Born in Winchester, Mass., she was the daughter of John and Agnes Tobin.



She lost her mother at the age of three and later moved to California with her father who became an executive at MGM studios. He too passed away when she was 15 years old and Edy and her siblings were raised by their uncle, Eddie Mannix, a film producer and executive at MGM studios.



In 1945, she graduated from Beverly Hills High School. In 1947, Edy graduated from Santa Monica Junior College.



After college, Edy moved to Boston where she modeled for Elizabeth Arden. While in Massachusetts she met the love of her life, Robert Carr, and by 1951 they were married. Edy and Robert resided in Wellesley, Mass., with their four children before moving to Manchester in 1965.



She was drawn to her community in New Hampshire and felt a strong desire to help make it a better place for children. Edy was involved with the Webster House, the Manchester Girls Club and Manchester Co-op Nursery School. She served as a director of the New Hampshire Opera League and was involved in arranging visits to local grade schools by members of the Boston Opera Society in hopes to bring an understanding of opera to children.



Family was of most importance to Edy and she welcomed everyone into her home with open and loving arms. She made it a point to keep family connected by constantly facilitating events and reunions with her distant family. Her gracious hospitality led many family friends to constantly visit her through the years.



Edy had a love for golf and continued to play into her late 80s. She also enjoyed listening to classical music and poetry.



Family members include her husband of 69 years, Robert Carr; four children, Cathy Hedlund of Grand Junction, Colo., Rhonda Evans of Newburyport, Mass., Susan Templeton of Chicago, Ill., and Robert Carr Jr. of Manchester; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: No services can be planned because of the current pandemic. Private burial will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Webster House, Ski & Sports Fund. This fund was established by Edy five years ago to ensure that any children under the care of Webster House, past or present, will always have the opportunity to ski, participate in team sports and visit the White Mountains for hiking adventures. The fund pays for ski tickets, rentals and travel. It also pays for team fees and equipment. The address is: The Webster House, 135 Webster St., Manchester N.H. 03104, or online at



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is in charge of arrangements.



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



