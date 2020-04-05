Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmond J. Albert. View Sign Service Information Fleury-Patry Funeral Home 72 High Street Berlin , NH 03570 (603)-752-4144 Send Flowers Obituary

Edmond J. Albert, 89, Berlin, passed away after a period of failing health at Coos County Nursing home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.



He was born in Berlin on Sept. 21, 1930, to Frank and Anna (Albert) Albert.



Edmond grew up in Berlin and graduated from Berlin High School. He worked as a machinist at Cross Machine in Berlin. He was a communicant at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. He was enlisted in the N.H. National Guard for over 40 years. Edmond enjoyed woodworking and had a basement woodshop, he was known for his clocks and furniture. He was a swimming instructor for many years at the YMCA in Berlin. He enjoyed working around the house, driving a new car, and getting together with family and friends.



Edmond is predeceased by his parents; wife Doris (Lemay) Albert; an infant daughter Yvonne; siblings, Val, Henry, Donald, Paul, Therese, Grace, Jane, Oriel and William. He is survived by his twin brother Raymond Albert of Berlin, many nieces, nephews and close friends.



SERVICES: Services will be announced when restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted.



To share memories and condolences go to





