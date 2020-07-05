So sorry to hear of your passing. It breaks my heart to know I will not be able to say hello to you again or give you a soft hug or hear your stories of your kids or your sweet Lorraine. But I do know that you are now standing beside her watching over the rest of your family in their time of grief, knowing they will pull through because of the strong people you raised them to be. I know this because I had the brief chance to meet them at Lorraine's passing. I know you and my mom joked that you "owed" her when I came to work as your secretary in Goffstown, but I think she would agree that it is we that "owe" you sir for all the things that you taught us both while working together. It was a true pleasure and honor to not only work with you, but to call you "Friend". I will miss you dearly, but you have earned your rest and your wings. Love you always Ed.~. Missy

Mellisa K. Bruce

Friend