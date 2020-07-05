1/1
Edmond J. Neveu
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edmond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmond Joseph Neveu passed away peacefully on the morning of June 30th, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Edmond "Ed" Neveu was born on June 22, 1930, in Manchester, NH to Joseph Neveu and Rhea Beaudry. Ed was educated at Goffstown High School and subsequently married Lorraine Lillian Smith, his high school sweetheart, in 1949. The two remained married for 64 years until Lorraine's passing in 2013. Ed was a builder and general contractor, operating E.J. Neveu Construction Company for over 40 years throughout Southern NH. In his retirement, he served the town of Goffstown as the Building Inspector and Health & Zoning Code Enforcement Officer from 1993-2008, as well as past President of the NH Home Builders Association. Whether at work or at play, Ed was known to give 100% of his efforts to the task at hand.

Throughout his life, Ed accomplished all his favorite things with his loving wife Lorraine. The pair enjoyed many ski trips in Colorado and Vermont, traveled the French Riviera, Monaco and other locations over the course of their lives. Ed was a passionate golfer in his free time and proudly scored a hole in one on July 11th, 1997 at Perry Hollow Golf and Country Club in Wolfboro, NH.

Edmond is survived by his two sons; Richard Neveu and wife Janice of Manchester, and Robert Neveu and wife Cathleen of St. Cloud, FL, four daughters; Lucille Garrett and husband Steve of Safety Harbor, FL, Denise Bartlett and husband Jeb of St. Cloud, FL, Jacqueline Larochelle and husband Mitch of New Boston, and Julie Hayward and husband Scott of Windham, 15 grandchildren; Steve and Jeffrey Lesieur, Jeremy and Ryan Bamford, Michael, Kevin, and Greg Neveu, Lindsay Hufford, Kristen Bell, Drew Neveu, Zachary Blais, Travis and Dylan Trottier, and Alec and Amanda Biron, 16 great-grandchildren; Layla and Isaac Neveu, Gabrielle, Benjamin, and Evelyn Neveu, Connor, Josephine and Maxwell Hufford, Grayson, Logan, and Isaiah Bamford, Abram and Everett Neveu, Emma and Evie Bell, and Evan Lesieur. Ed also leaves a sister, Laurette Labrie, and many close friends.

SERVICES: A cemetery committal service is Friday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of your passing. It breaks my heart to know I will not be able to say hello to you again or give you a soft hug or hear your stories of your kids or your sweet Lorraine. But I do know that you are now standing beside her watching over the rest of your family in their time of grief, knowing they will pull through because of the strong people you raised them to be. I know this because I had the brief chance to meet them at Lorraine's passing. I know you and my mom joked that you "owed" her when I came to work as your secretary in Goffstown, but I think she would agree that it is we that "owe" you sir for all the things that you taught us both while working together. It was a true pleasure and honor to not only work with you, but to call you "Friend". I will miss you dearly, but you have earned your rest and your wings. Love you always Ed.~. Missy
Mellisa K. Bruce
Friend
July 3, 2020
To my Dad: Thank you for providing us with an amazing childhood. I will forever have wonderful memories of loading all of us into the back of our station wagon and heading up to Mount Sunapee skiing every weekend in the winter months and the many barbequ
To my Dad:
Thank you for providing us with an amazing childhood. I will forever have wonderful memories of loading all of us into the back of our station wagon and heading up to Mount Sunapee skiing every weekend in the winter months and the many barbeques by the pool every summer. Mom was always cooking up meals from the scratch, for every holiday and family get together and everyone was welcome at the Neveu home. Thank you for the valuable lessons in excellent work ethics, God and family. You are now reunited with the love of your life. Be proud of the amazing legacy you and mom created. Until we meet again in heaven, your shu-shu, Jackie
Jackie Larochelle
Daughter
July 2, 2020
Love You Dad . Thanks for all your love and all the good times and Travels we had together. Thanks for the patience and inspiration of teaching me how to work with my hands. Mostly Thanks for raising me and disciplining me when I got out of Line, This made me the person I am today. Thanks for the Love you showed Cathy, Lindsay Kristen and Drew. I know you were very tired these last few years, Despite that you always maintained your Dignity. Give Mom big hug for all of us. Rest in peace knowing the Beautiful Family you and Mom created. Till we reunite again, Love you always Dad . Robert
Robert Neveu
Son
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved