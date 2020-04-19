It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Edmond L Hebert, Jr. of Antrim, NH on April 8, 2020 at the age of 92.
Edmond was born on June 21, 1927, the 3rd of eight children to Edmond and Albertine (Desrosiers) Hebert, in Hooksett, NH.
Edmond entered into Military Service in 1945, proudly serving in the US Army until 1965. He served in the 82nd Airborne division, later becoming a member of the Special Forces as a Green Beret. His service brought him to many locations throughout the world, including Austria, Japan, Germany, France, Korea and England, where he would meet his wife, Sybil.
Outside of his military service, Edmond held several sales-related jobs in Real Estate and at several car dealerships throughout the region. He also worked in Maintenance at the former Nathaniel Hawthorne College in Antrim.
Edmond was a member of many community organizations over the years, including the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (Encampment); 16 years within the Boy Scouts of America, including one year as Scoutmaster for Troop 138 in Deerfield, NH, then on the Troop 2 committee in Antrim until 1983; and the Antrim-Bennington Lions Club. He also played Santa in Antrim for several years.
Edmond is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sybil (Collins) Hebert; sisters Delores Arel and Janet Rousseau; brothers Victor Hebert and Rene Hebert, sons Edmond J. Hebert, Allen Hebert and Bryan Hebert, and his wife Marta; his grandchildren, Elisabeth (Hebert) Fellows and Bryan Hebert II, and great-grandson Herbert Fellows IV. He is pre-deceased by brother Maurice Hebert; sisters Helen St. Arnault and Elise LeBrec; son Louis Hebert; and granddaughter Angela Hebert.
Edmond will be remembered for his outgoing nature as well as his unwavering pride and devotion to his family (and yes, his stubbornness and tenacity as well). He enjoyed being around those whom he loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Services with full Military honors will be arranged at a later time.
To share memories, photographs or condolences with his family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2020