Service Information

Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham , NH 03087
(603)-898-9552

Calling hours

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham , NH 03087

Funeral Mass

12:00 PM

St. Matthew's Parish
Windham , NH

Edmund A. DiTomasso Jr., 60, of Raymond, NH, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 6th at the High Pointe Hospice House, Haverhill, MA



Ed was born in Melrose, MA, to Irene (McCarthy) and the late Edmund DiTomasso Sr. He grew up and was educated in Saugus, MA. He was a resident of Raymond for the past 27 years.



Ed worked as a machinist for General Electric in Lynn, MA for 36 years. He enjoyed cooking Italian food, working in his tomato and pepper filled garden, riding in his "Saturn Sky" convertible, and celebrating life with his loving family and his wife of 33 years. Eddie also enjoyed his warm summer days in his pool. Another love of his life was his beloved dog "Casey".



Ed is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Donahue) DiTomasso of Raymond, NH; his mother, Irene DiTomasso; his sister, Ann Marie Macri and her husband Carmen; his brother, Michael DiTomasso Sr. and his wife Nancy; nieces and nephews, Nicole Ducharme and her husband Ryan, Anthony Macri, Andrea Macri, Meredith Turner, Ashley DiTomasso-Anderson and her husband Joshua, Louis DiTomasso and his wife Julianna, Michael DiTomasso, Jr.; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Peg Donahue Turner and Carl Turner; as well as extended family.



Calling hours will be held Sunday, Dec. 8th from 6:30 PM to 9 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Dec. 9th at



12 PM at St. Matthew's Parish, Windham, NH. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the High Pointe Hospice House, 360 North Ave, Haverhill, MA 01832.



For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit

