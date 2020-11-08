Edmund J. Murphy, Esq, of Manchester, died November 5th, 2020 after a period of declining health.
He was born in Boston, MA on August 18, 1941, the son of Martin J. and Anne D. (McConnell) Murphy.
Ed graduated Bishop Bradley High School in 1959 and St. Mary's University in Halifax, in 1963 ( it should have been 1964, but he hated hitchhiking the airline highway back and forth to school, so he did it in three).
He earned his juris doctorate from Suffolk University in Boston and was a self-employed attorney on Manchester's West side for many years. Ed was a member of the NH Bar and Manchester Bar Associations and a lifetime member of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks and the Raphael Social Club (the other bar associations).
Ed is survived by his beloved lovely bride Elaine "Sammy" (Lesmerises) Murphy, daughters Valerie "Val" Murphy and Jennifer "Jenna-bear" Park - who are and will always be his heart.
His whole world revolves around his grandsons Ethan, Payton, and Wyatt and he will miss them terribly. Ed is thrilled to be reunited with their infant daughter Elizabeth Tara.
Ed , "the baby" of the Murphy family. is predeceased by his five siblings - Ann Marie Clancy,
Dorothy "Dot" Murphy, Marguerite "Peg" Makere, Joan Hochschartner, and Felix Martin "Phil" Murphy.
Ed's friends are his family by affection, and he's thrilled to catch up with the guys who got there before him. Heaven is a little louder, wilder, and more musical today.
Ed lived most of his life by the ocean. His family owned the McConnell Villa and the Josephine in Hampton, NH and there are myriad stories of youthful seaside hijinks. Ed returned to the seaside with his family in 1985 with homes at Granite Point and Fortunes Rocks in Biddeford, Me.
There he spent some of his happiest days with his family, friends, and "woofies" - Mickey, Lucky, Max, and Moxie.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Sunday, November 8th from 3 to 6 pm. A graveside committal service will be Monday at 12:30 pm in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Manchester, NH Food Bank, 700 E. Industrial Drive, Manchester, NH 03109.
A CaringBridge Site was created for Edmund. Please feel free to post pictures and send memories for his family to keep for the future.
Visit Edmund 's Site: https://caringbridge.org/visit/edmundmurphy
Site Name: edmundmurphy
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com