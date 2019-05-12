Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM VFW Post 5791 15 Bockes Road Hudson , NH View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary





After retiring from the military in Londonderry, NH, Edmund and his wife Dorothy enjoyed wintering in Fort Myers Beach, Florida where he eventually settled on Ft Myers Beach. He is predeceased in life by his wife, Dorothy A. Shea, his parents Edmund J. and Dora A. Shea, his brother Robert Shea and Richard Shea. He is survived by son Edmund "Ted" J. Shea, daughter Ellen M. Shelby, son William R. Shea, son Daniel T. Shea, son Robert S. Shea and, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



In recent years, he stated that he had lived a full and wonderful life and spent these last few years reliving his life and career as an Air Force pilot while sitting and enjoying a nice sunset on the back porch. He was a true character and always had a funny story or joke to tell. His family and friends will miss his laugh, his smile and his wonderful sense of humor.



A Celebration of Life will be held on May 19, 2019 from 2-5pm at the



VFW Post 5791 located at 15 Bockes Road, Hudson, NH 03051.

