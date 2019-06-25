HAVERHILL - Edna Myrtle Bowley, 93, of Mt. Moosilauke Highway, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her home.
Born in Plymouth on Dec. 9, 1925, she was the daughter of Fred and Flora (Coffin) Sawyer.
For 15 years, she worked for Connors & Hoffman Shoe Co. in Littleton. Then, for 24 years, she was the food manager at Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill.
Edna enjoyed going to camp on French Pond with her friend Virginia Cooper. She also enjoyed the races at Thunder Road, Northeast Speedway, and in Plymouth, just to name a few.
She was predeceased by her husband, Walter L. Bowley, on Feb. 11, 1995; her brother, Harold Hanaford; and her sister, Joyce Haskell.
Family members include three sons, Alfred R. Hannett and wife Karen of Haverhill, David F. Hannett and wife Diana of Moultonborough, and Rodney H. Hannett and wife Susan of North Haverhill; a daughter, Theresa I. Fifield and companion Walt Parker of Haverhill; 11 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A graveside service is planned for Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m. in Ladd Street Cemetery, Haverhill, with Melissa Gould, funeral celebrant, leading the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Woodsville Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 191, Woodsville, N.H. 03785.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on June 25, 2019