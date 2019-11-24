Edna M. Leighton, 89, of Deerfield, N.H., died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Hyder Family Hospice House, Dover, N.H.
Edna was born in Derry, N.H., on March 1, 1930, a daughter of the late Jesse and Henrietta (Coons) Alexander, Sr. She resided in Deerfield for the past 3-1/2 years, formerly living in Raymond, N.H., and Derry, N.H. Edna was a member of the New Life Church in Raymond.
She is survived by three sons, John Leighton and his wife Anita of Deerfield, Gary Leighton and his wife Robin of Derry, and Brian Leighton and his wife Veronica of Nottingham, N.H.; four grandchildren, Josh, Michael, Kim and Sherry; six great-grandchildren, Tommy, Charlie, Elizabeth, Ben, Jacob and James. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Edna was predeceased by her husband, George C. Leighton, in 2005.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, Hampstead Rd., E. Derry.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 24, 2019