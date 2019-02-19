Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HOOKSETT - Edna M. (Zeidler) Murray, 93, of Hooksett passed away on February 16, 2019 at home. Born in Manchester, NH, she was the daughter of Fritz and Marie (Maser) Zeidler. She attended Manchester High School West. Edna worked at the Union Leader retiring in 1989 after 20 years.



Edna was an avid bowler and loved camping, spending summers at Camp Eaton in York, ME, line dancing, word search puzzles and playing Tuck.



She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years Robert O. Murray in 2010 and her grandson Jon F. Mattes in 1981.



Family members include her daughter, Dian (Murray) Mattes of Hooksett, four grandsons, Michael J. Mattes of Manchester and his girlfriend Sunshine Fisk, Thomas E. Mattes of Port Saint Lucie, FL and his wife Angela, Robert C. Mattes and his husband Richard Eckart of Miami, FL and James (Jamie) Mattes of Goffstown and his girlfriend Cheryl Yanokopolous, three great grandchildren, Samuel J. Mattes of Tilton, Juliahna L. Falciglia-Mattes and Isabella R. Mattes of Port Saint Lucie, FL, a brother-in-law, Harold C. Murray and wife Barbara of Hooksett, a sister-in-law, Phyllis Miller of Searsport, ME, cousins, nephews and nieces.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Goodwin Funeral Home in Manchester, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Burial will take place at a later date.

607 Chestnut Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 625-5703 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 19, 2019

