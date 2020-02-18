Edna M. Swank, 88, of Manchester, NH, died February 14, 2020.
Born in Laconia, NH, on July 28, 1931, she was the daughter of Joseph and Corrine Merchant. She resided in Bedford most of her life.
Edna graduated from Laconia High School.
She was a self-employed accountant.
Devoted to her faith, she was a member of St. Andrew Episcopal Church.
Edna volunteered her time and talents with the Palace Theatre, as a house manager. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was the center of her life. Edna will be missed immensely and held close in heart always.
She was predeceased by her husband, John C. Swank.
Family members include two sons, Scott Swank of Pembroke and Matthew Swank of Sparta, NC; a daughter, Ruthann Enright of Sparta, NC; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Yvonne Fitts, Virginia Arcand, and Alice Durette.
Services: A committal service will take place in Bedford Centre Cemetery in the spring.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 18, 2020