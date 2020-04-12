Edna Ruth Abelson, 90, of Goffstown, N.H., died on March 18, 2020.
She was born as Edna Kaufman on July 19, 1929, in New York to parents Joseph and Matilda Kaufman, immigrants from Russia and Poland. She had a life filled with family, art, glitter, gemstones, and writing, including leveraging early collaborations with Stephen King into a lifetime of embellished stories.
Edna is survived by her children, Jane (Abelson) Brzozowski, Steve Abelson, Lava (Abelson) Mueller, and their families.
To get a full and fun picture of Edna's life, please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 12, 2020