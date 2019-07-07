Edouard R. Beauchesne Sr.

Service Information
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
St. John's Parish
Allenstown, NH
Obituary
Edouard R. Beauchesne Sr. was born April 1, 1947, and passed away July 5, 2019.

Survived by his wife Paulette, sons, Edouard Beauchesne Jr, Reed Beauchesne; daughters, Jerri Beauchesne, Stacy Burbank; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Eddie enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He had a life long passion for raising and racing homing pigeons. He loved his birds.

Mass will be held at St. John's Parish in Allenstown at 12:30 on Wednesday, July 10th. All are welcome to attend a reception at the Paris Hall, following the Mass.
Published in Union Leader on July 7, 2019
