Mr. Edward A. Biron, Jr., 79, of Chichester, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 30, 2019.
Born in West Stewartstown, he was the son of the late Edward A. Biron, Sr. and Simonne (Gelinas) Biron. He was raised and educated in Bloomfield and Canaan, Vt.
Nothing was more important to Ed than his wife of 59 years, his six children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his extended family. Ed and his wife raised their family in Epsom and later retired to Homosassa, Fla.
Prior to his retirement, Ed was a self-employed general contractor and logger. In earlier years, he was involved with the Webelos Scout Program. He served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Jean the Baptist in Suncook, N.H. Ed was a passionate fly fisherman. He was skilled at tying his own flies. He also excelled at woodworking. He enjoyed gifting his crafts to his family and others. He crafted a log cabin retreat in W. Stewartstown which was enjoyed for many years.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Theresa Crete, Doris Biron and Sadie Guy.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mariette (Marquis) Biron; his children, Lise McClintock and her husband Frank of Tamworth, Denise Cleasby and her husband Lawrence of Barnstead, Roger Biron and his wife Donna of Bow, Julie Biron Conn of Chichester, Real Biron and his companion Kathy of Barnstead and Marcel Biron of Epsom. He was the brother of Rita Germain and her husband Tim of Alfred, Maine. Ed is also survived by 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 844 1st New Hampshire Turnpike in Northwood, NH. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Albert Cemetery in West Stewartstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 10, 2019