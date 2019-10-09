Edward B. Boyle (1936 - 2019)
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Edward B. Boyle, 83, of Manchester, died Oct. 7, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center.

Born in Cambridge, Mass., on Aug. 14, 1936, he was the son of Daniel and Bridget (Power) Boyle. He lived in Manchester for 43 years.

Before retiring as a major, he served 23 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then earned a bachelor's degree from St. Anselm College and attended Harvard University for graduate studies.

Edward was assistant principal at Londonderry High School for 20 years.

He enjoyed traveling, especially fishing trips to Alaska.

Family members include his wife of 61 years, Carroll (Fisher) Boyle; four children, Gregory Boyle, Andrew Boyle, Shelley Malone and Eric Boyle; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Bridget Boyle; cousins and two nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Daniel Boyle.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

Private interment will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 9, 2019
