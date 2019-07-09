Edward Bogle

Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Goffstown, NH
GOFFSTOWN - Edward "Ted" Bogle, 75, a longtime resident of North Conway and Goffstown, died July 2, 2019, in Manchester.

After a career in sales, Ted retired and became a driver for Meals-on-Wheels.

Family members include his two sons, their wives and three grandchildren.

.

SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. from St. Lawrence Church in Goffstown.

For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com.

Published in Union Leader on July 9, 2019
