GOFFSTOWN - Edward "Ted" Bogle, 75, a longtime resident of North Conway and Goffstown, died July 2, 2019, in Manchester.
After a career in sales, Ted retired and became a driver for Meals-on-Wheels.
Family members include his two sons, their wives and three grandchildren.
SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. from St. Lawrence Church in Goffstown.
Published in Union Leader on July 9, 2019