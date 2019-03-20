NEW BOSTON - Edward C. Benoit, 70, of New Boston, eternal rest on March 14, 2019.
He was born in Manchester on Feb. 3, 1949.
He was the son of the late Conrad A. Benoit (1986); brother of the late MaryLou Benoit (2012); the late Susan Benoit Moulton (1993); and the late Dennis Benoit (1991).
He was the owner of Ed Benoit Roofing. He loved fishing and growing vegetables in his greenhouse.
He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Benoit of Manchester; devoted wife, Thanh Benoit and daughter Julianna Benoit, both of New Boston; son Jason Benoit of Manchester; grandchildren; sister, Colleen Lussier (Ray) of South Carolina; brothers, George Benoit (Ginny), Donald Benoit, both of Florida; sister, Tammy Collins (Bobby) of Manchester; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, March 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.
A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. during the calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses for the family.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 20, 2019