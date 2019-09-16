Edward Charles Allard,78, passed away on September 12, 2019 at his home in Goffstown, NH. Born in February 1941 in Manchester, NH. He was the 18th born of Cyrille and Eva (Dionne) Allard.
He graduated from Bishop Brady High School, then served in the US Army before his career at Kalwall Corp of Manchester for more than 30 years. Dedicated to work, his career advanced from fabrication specialist to production foreman at his retirement.
During his life Edward enjoyed and loved his wife Doris. If there were two parents that were in love, they would fit the mold. He mastered the art of fishing. No matter what, this guy would catch something! He enjoyed bowling, woodworking, family, friends and his faith. He was active with the Social committee of St Lawrence Church.
Edward was predeceased by his wife Doris C. Allard in 2011. He is survived by his children Kevin and wife Jennifer, Karen and husband Chris Charte, Brian and Amanda Reynolds and Cathy and Scott Curtis. His grandchildren Lindsey and husband Steve Gelinas, Elizabeth Allard, Jarett and Amber Charte, Braden Atkins/Allard and great grandchild Cora Gelinas. Brothers and sisters Ralph, Roland, Robert, Roger, Maurice and Theresa Boivert.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday September 17 from 4pm-7pm at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday September 18 at 10am at the St. Lawrence Church 1 East Union Street Goffstown, NH 03045. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 16, 2019