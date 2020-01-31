MANCHESTER - Edward F. Applegate Jr., 87, passed away Jan. 27, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in Wagnersville, Pa., on June 20, 1932, he was the son of Edward F. and Elsie (Reese) Applegate Sr.
Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1949 through 1952.
He worked in the construction industry and started his own business, Floyd Construction Co. Inc. where he completed many projects in the greater Manchester area.
Ed's passion was organic gardening. Every year his garden included a variation of vegetables and beautiful flowers.
As a husband, father and grandfather, Ed was a loving and compassionate man with a huge heart. He loved spending time with his great-grandchildren.
Edward is survived by his four children, Michael Applegate of Deerfield, Janet Thorell of New Durham, Rose Lathrop of Manchester, and James Applegate of Manchester; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Stanley of Easton, Pa.
He was predeceased by his wife Eva Applegate; and a grandson, Erick Thorell.
.
SERVICES: At his request there will be a private service.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 31, 2020