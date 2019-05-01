MANCHESTER - Edward Greene, 87, of Manchester, died April 27, 2019, in the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Tilton, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 30, 1931, he was the son of Leo F. and Margaret (Antle) Greene.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He earned the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Korean Service Medal.
Before retiring, he worked as a milk route man with the Teamsters union for more than 30 years. Edward retired to Wilmington, N.C., and founded Coastal Car Products, working for 12 more years.
He enjoyed walking, especially with his dog Bridget; political debates and discussions; singing; landscaping; and talking with all his neighbors.
He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Frances (McMahon) Greene in 2014.
Family members include his daughters, Diane Greene of Hempstead, N.Y., Glenda McFadden and husband James of Manchester, Barbara Porcelli of Bayport, N.Y.; his sons, Edward Greene of Atlanta, Ga., Richard Greene and wife Kristina of Peachtree City, Ga., and Thomas Greene and wife Coley of Wood-Ridge, N.J.; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael Church, Walker Street, Manchester. Urn burial will be in the Long Island Veterans Cemetery in New York at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 136 Winter St., Tilton, N.H. 03276.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2019