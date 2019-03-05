Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward H. Morrison. View Sign

WAKEFIELD - Long-time resident and active community man, Edward Hamlin Morrison, 88, died peacefully at home on Feb. 19, 2019.



Born in Rochester on Jan. 20, 1931, he was the son of the late Dr. Roger H. and Mary Corson Morrison.



He attended school in Farmington and then the University of New Hampshire.



He is survived by his devoted daughter, Brenda Wright; step-daughter Sherry; step-son Russell Palmer and his wife Rosalind; sisters Mary Lou Monnat and Barbara Johnston as well as mother of his daughters, Dora Carll Spedding. Ed is predeceased by his beloved wife, Florence, and dear daughter, Holly Brown, sister Winnifred Brown and brothers-in-law Marshall Brown, Roy Johnston and Rodney Monnat, also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all mourn his passing as do countless friends whom he adored and was adored by.



His professional life in sales and management spanned 40+ years: 20 with the Fuller Brush Co. and 20 with the New York Life Insurance Co. Moving from Manchester in 1998, Ed and Florence launched into robust lives of service. In 2004 he was named Citizen of the Year in Wakefield recognizing his many volunteer endeavors such as: serving on the Wakefield Opera House restoration project, organizing musical performances both at the Opera House in Winter and under the tent at Turntable Park, Sanbornville in Summer. He was a former Director of the Greater Wakefield Chamber of Commerce, President of the Wakefield-Brookfield Historical Society, and a 60-year member of the Masonic Order. Together with Florence, Ed became a Reiki healing practitioner. Founder of the Bearded Wonders of Wakefield, Ed was also an extraordinary fundraiser for Central NH VNA and Hospice, Wolfeboro. He enjoyed serving as a Deacon of his beloved First Congregational Church of Wakefield, UCC. Ed will always be remembered for his welcoming nature, quick smile, humorous remarks and irrepressible desire to bring people together in community. He was also a life time member of the Knights of Columbus. The family is grateful for the compassionate care given by friend Suzette Cormier and the support of Cornerstone VNA and Hospice of Rochester.



SERVICES: A memorial service honoring his life will take place in the spring at First Congregational Church of Wakefield, NH UCC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bearded Wonders of Wakefield or the Wakefield Opera House. To express condolences, please visit:

24 Central Street

Farmington , NH 03835

(603) 755-3535 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 5, 2019

