1/1
Edward H. Rogers
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward H. Rogers, 98, passed away peacefully at the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

He was born in Nashua on May 1, 1922, a son to the late Normand and Erma (Clark) Rogers. His early years were spent in Marlborough, NH, where he graduated from Marlborough High School in 1940. He then attended Mount Herman Prep School and later graduated from Springfield College earning a Bachelor degree in social work with honors.

Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the European theater during World War II. He was a member of the Croteau-Coutts American Legion.

Edward's professional career of 35 years was spent as a director with the YMCA, serving in Keene, NH, Palmer, Beverly and Boston, MA, and in Philadelphia.

The majority of Ed's retirement years were spent in the town of Harrisville, where he was active in the Harrisville Community Church, serving as deacon, moderator, council member, and in the choir. He was an ardent outdoor sportsman and an enthusiastic high school sports official in the Monadnock region for many years. He was also active for many years in the fire service as a 27-year member of the Harrisville Fire Dept., serving as a captain, deputy chief, and training officer. He was also a NH Deputy Forest Fire Warden and served on the board of the Meadowood County Area Fire Department.

In 2000, the Rogers moved to the Birch Hill Retirement Community in Manchester where they spent 18 years as active residents. Ed was an avid volunteer in the area of the indoor golf program, the Tavern operation, and served as secretary of the resident council, the Fund Choir and as a clerk in the Country Store. In early 2019, Ed and his wife moved to Clarksville, NH, to be closer to family.

He was married to Amilee (Connor) Rogers for 72 years until her passing in 2019. Their family includes a son, Philip Rogers of Napolean, ND; a daughter, Janet Greer of Clarksville, NH; four grandchildren, Edward Foss of Virginia Beach, VA, Michael Rogers of Fairbanks, AK, Joshua Greer and Luanne Young of Clarksville, NH; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

There are no public calling hours. A private family service will take place at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Rogers may be made to the Birch Hill Benevolent Fund, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH, 03102.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home
103 Main Street
Colebrook, NH 03576
(603) 237-4311
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved