Edward Hamilton Klufts, age 51, died suddenly of a heart attack on August 23, 2019. He was the son of Edward Francis Klufts and Gertrude Hamilton Klufts. He was born and raised in Manchester. He attended St. Joseph's Junior High and Trinity High School. He graduated from St. Anselm College with a degree in science. Early in his career, he worked as an environmental scientist. For over fifteen years, he was employed as a Materials Laboratory Chemist at Vibracoustic North America, MCU Products Lead Center.
Edward held family dear. He had a generous heart. He enjoyed family celebrations and vacations on the beaches of Cape Cod. He was avid sports fan and car enthusiast.
He was predeceased by his father, in October of 2018. He was a loving caregiver to his Dad, enabling him to stay in the comfort of his home in his final years. He is survived by his Mother and his sister, Christine Klufts Soucy, her husband Edward R. Soucy Jr., and their three children: Lillian, Edward, and Benjamin, to whom he was Godfather. He will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel at St. Joseph's Cathedral on August 31. Father Jason Jalbert was the Celebrant.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 6, 2019