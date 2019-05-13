Edward James "Jim" Rivard, 64, of Provo,Utah and formerly of Manchester, died on May 4, 2019, at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born January 22, 1955 in Manchester, New Hampshire, the son of Edward (Ted) and Veronica "Vicky" Rivard.
Jim worked for over 35 years for Horizon Solutions in Manchester (formerly Holmes Distributors) where he earned the respect and love of clients and associates.
He was an avid camper, expert woodworker and phenom golfer.
Jim is survived by his wife, Renee Poulin Rivard; two sons, Nathan and Noah; a sister, Pat Dobe and her husband Tom; and a brother Jody Rivard as well as a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his late wife Marie Jolicoeur Rivard.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 14 from 9:00 to 10 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 105 Wind Song Ave.in Manchester followed by a Funeral Service at 10 am. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with his care. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 13, 2019